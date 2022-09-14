Joyce E. King, 96

Joyce E. (Burke) King, age 96, of Quincy, died peacefully, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Alliance HealthCare at Braintree, in the presence of her daughter.

Joyce was born in Braintree, to the late John and Martha (Connors) Burke. Raised and educated there, she was a graduate of Braintree High School, Class of 1944. She lived in Quincy for most of her life, settling along Avalon Beach in the 1950s.

Joyce began her career as a switchboard operator for the Law Firm of Guterman, Horvitz, & Rubin in Boston. She left the workforce to raise her young family. Joyce treasured her role of mother the most, being able to raise her two daughters and sharing in their accomplishments.

She had a great sense of civic duty and proudly volunteered for her beloved City of Quincy. She volunteered for the Elections Department working at polling stations, particularly at the Fore River Clubhouse. She enjoyed participating in politics and belonged to the Quincy City Committee and the Quincy Beach Committee.

Joyce cherished her swims at Avalon Beach and belonged to the Daughters of Scotia. She was also a longtime active member of the Quincy Point Congregational Church. Joyce enjoyed traveling, and visited family in Scotland and England on several occasions. In her later years, she enjoyed frequent trips to Freeport, Maine with her daughter, Judi.

Beloved wife of the late George W. King, Jr.

Devoted mother of Judith G. King and her husband Guy R. Sanderson of Quincy, and the late Suzanne L. King and her late husband Steven J. Bang.

Loving longtime companion of the late Albert C. Miller.

The last of nine siblings, she was the dear sister of Howard Burke and his wife Edythe, Robert Burke and his wife Edith, Marguerite Daiute and her husband Chester, Eva Annis and her husband Walter, Barbara Norris and her husband Harold, Richard Burke and his surviving wife Isabella of Braintree, Pauline Burke, and Gladys Burke.

She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Committal services and interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne took place privately.

For those who wish, donations in Joyce’s memory may be made to Quincy Point Congregational Church, 444 Washington St., Quincy, MA 02169.

