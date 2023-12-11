Joyce Ellen Coolen, 69, of Phoenix, AZ passed away on December 2, 2023. She was born December 4, 1953, at Quonset Point Naval Base in Rhode Island, she grew up in Quincy, Massachusetts where she attended Archbishop Williams Catholic School. After that she attended Catherine Gibbs Secretarial Academy.

In the seventies, she worked for the Ritz Carlton hotels and traveled the US and Europe. In 1980, she moved to Phoenix, Arizona for the great weather. While in Arizona she began her career with the United States Postal Service in 1981, where she remained until her retirement in 2014.

During her retirement, she traveled, and visited as many casinos as she and her sister Joanne could find. She passed away two days before her 70th birthday after a lengthy illness.

Joyce was preceded in death by her father, Frederic Coolen, her mother, Rose Coolen, and her sister Joanne Coolen, along with her dear friends Poopsie Barkley and Duane Barkley. She is survived by her best friend Becki Barkley, her brother Harry Coolen and his wife Anita Ricciuti-Coolen, and many friends and relatives.

Joyce will be greatly missed, and our hearts are broken, but we have comfort in knowing we will someday be together again, and she was well received on the other side by many loved ones.

Services were held. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com.