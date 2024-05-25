Joyce James

Today, our hearts are broken as we all mourn the loss of our beloved sister, Joyce Elaine James. Her bright light and big heart left us too soon, but we will remember her warmth, love, and generosity. Joyce passed away peacefully on May 15, 2024, at Atria Marina Place in Quincy, Massachusetts (an assisted living facility) where she lived for the last two years of her life. Joyce was born in Lionel Town, Clarendon. Jamaica to Percival and Agatha James.

Joyce’s life was one of service and love, beginning with her education at Westwood High School in Jamaica, and continuing at Howard University where she earned her undergraduate degree in botany and a Master of Science degree in microbiology. She also earned her Master of Public Administration in Public Budgeting and Finance from Northeastern University and her Master of Business Administration in Healthcare Management from Boston University. Her career as a director spanned over two decades at Massachusetts Department of Public Health, where she touched the lives of countless individuals with her compassion and dedication.

Joyce is survived by her sisters, Phyllis Lawrence, Annette James, Primrose Watt Walcott and Eileen Watt, her brother Earl James, nieces, nephews and cousins.

When Joyce wasn’t working, she travelled extensively and she enjoyed attending operas, art exhibitions and plays. She was a lifetime fitness fanatic and avid outdoor enthusiast.

Rest in peace, dear Joyce. Your light continues to shine brightly, inspiring all who had the privilege of knowing you. Your legacy lives on in the countless lives you touched with your kindness and love for the arts and education.

Family and Friends are cordially invited to visiting hours for Joyce at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA, on Friday, May 31, 2024, from 4:00pm-6:00pm.