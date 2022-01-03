“Though she be but little, she is fierce” -Shakespeare

Joyce M. Curran, 79, passed peacefully, surrounded by the love of family on December 20, 2021.

Beloved wife of the late Daniel J. Curran. Loving mother of Derrick A. Lovering of Maine, Rebecca D. Lovering of Quincy, Martha J. Curran of Maine, and Nicholas D. Curran and his wife Shelly of Maryland.

Cherished grandmother of Anthony and Emily Lovering, Zachary Curran-Komulainen, Allison Berry, Tucker Curran-Strout, Hannah Curran-Strohl, and Rhiannon and Finnegan Curran-Sanderson. Cherished great-grandmother of Emerson Berry, Arabella Lovering, Skyler Brown, Serenitie Duchette, and Jasper Curran-Strout.

Sister of Phyllis Wadleigh of Hingham, Joan Burden of Maine, and the late Henry Lantz Jr. Joyce is also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, and good friends.

She was feisty and stubborn but she taught her kids to live life with lots of humor. She was an avid reader and loved puzzles (jigsaw, crosswords, and sudoku.) She came from a long line of serious Scrabble players. She eagerly followed news and current events. She was the owner of an ugly gardening hat, that her kids teased her about.

While living in Maine she created an annual variety show for student scholarships and created a community lunch with her church. While retired in a house she designed and built in Panama she would buy school uniforms and give clothes to those in need. She showed her love through deeds not words. Her family is her living legacy and the hole she leaves in their hearts is enormous.

Instead of a funeral, Joyce requested a celebration of her life to take place later this year. In lieu of flowers she requested that donations be made in her memory to St. Jude’s or local food banks.

For more information and online condolences please visit www.hamellydon.com.