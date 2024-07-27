Joyce M. O’Neill, 77

Joyce M. (McDonough) O’Neill, of Quincy, died peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, July 25, 2024. She was 77.

Joyce was born in Boston on June 26, 1947, and was the daughter of the late Michael and Margaret (Joyce) McDonough. She was raised in South Boston and graduated from Gate of Heaven High School.

Joyce loved traveling and frequented Aruba, Las Vegas, and went on many cruises. She loved going to casinos to play her slots.

Joyce’s pride and joy were her closest friends and her family. Her fondest memories were vacations with them and having them over for parties and cookouts.

Joyce was a devout believer in Saint Jude. It was that unwavering faith that carried her throughout her life.

Joyce was the beloved wife of James J. O’Neill Jr. The two married on November 13, 1971, in St. Mark’s Parish in Dorchester. Together they shared 53 loving years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Katie O’Neill of Quincy and Christine Freel and her husband Sean of Hanover. Joyce was the loving grandmother of Sean, Madison, Garrett, Declan, and Nolen Freel, all of Hanover, who were the light of her life. She was the dear sister of Kathleen Goggin and her husband Robert of Weymouth, and Andrew McDonough and his wife Mary of Weymouth. Joyce is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Joyce was blessed with many special friends, including life long friends, Elaine Deskins of Quincy and Barbara Foley of South Portland, Maine.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 4-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home North Weymouth at 40 Sea St. (off Route 3A – Bicknell Square).

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM.

Services will conclude with interment in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joyce may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-3678 or by visiting: www.stjude.org.

See www.Keohane.com for flowers, directions, and online condolences.