Juanita Gulizia

Juanita (Meizoso) Gulizia, of Quincy, died July 30, 2023.

Juanita adored her family and enjoyed traveling with her husband. She was born in the US, but moved to Spain with her family until she was 5 years old before returning. She loved sewing, gardening and taking care of her home, and shopping at flea markets. Juanita was a warm, gentle, and kind woman who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Beloved wife of the late John Gulizia. Loving mother of Patricia Swanson of Quincy and Anthony Gulizia of Quincy. Cherished sister of the late Parky, Tony, Carmen, and Manny Meizoso.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday 2-6 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A funeral home service will be celebrated on Monday at 10 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Juanita may be made to VNA Hospice and Palliative Care, 199 Rosewood Dr., Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923.

