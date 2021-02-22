Judith A. Ash, 77, passed away on Saturday February 13, 2021 in Kent County Memorial Hospital in Warwick, R.I.

Born in Quincy, she was the daughter of the late Alexander B. and Martha (Johnson) DiMarzio. She resided in Pawtucket for the past 17 years, previously residing in Quincy.

She was employed by Dedham Savings Bank for many years as an accountant until her retirement.

She is survived by her daughter Kelly A. McLeod and her husband Phillip of Cumberland. Her two sisters, Virginia M. Healey of Plymouth, MA., and Marie Elana DiMarzio of Pawtucket. Her two grandchildren, Sean A. Wood and Nicole M. Wood. Two great-grandchildren, Quinn K. Wood and Camden B. Wood along with several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late, Alexander B. DiMarzio Jr., Terry DiMarzio and David DiMarzio.

Ms. Ash’s life celebration will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements were made by the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, Cumberland, R.I.