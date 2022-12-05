Judith A. Boretti, 85

Judith A. “Judy” (Della Barba) Boretti, of Hingham and formerly Quincy, died peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 in hospice. She was 85.

Judy was born in Quincy on June 1, 1937. Daughter of the late Rocco and Mabel (Fosdick) Della Barba and stepdaughter of Geraldine (Avery) Della Barba. She graduated from Quincy High School. After graduation she attended Fischer Junior College. Several years later, Judy continued her education at Boston University while raising her 5 children, where she earned both her undergraduate and master’s degree in social work. Judy loved her career as a Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker, helping others and building relationships with her clients throughout the years.

Judy lived a full, socially active life, with her family and many wonderful and lifelong friends. She was an avid skier, skiing into her 80’s. She was a former member of the Makusue Ski Club in North Conway, NH where she met her husband, Bob. They enjoyed many years skiing with their children in New England, Canada and CO. Other favorite activities included camping, traveling, golf, tennis, and playing in a poker league. Judy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends no matter the occasion, especially when a martini was involved.

Judy cherished her alone time reading a book, working in her yard. She always stayed up to watch “Late Night”. She loved her “Jimmy Fallon”! She was very crafty and particularly loved to cross stitch.

Judy was the beloved wife of the late Robert L. Boretti, who passed away in 2016, after 55 years of marriage. She had 5 children, 13 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. She was the devoted mother of Lynne Rinaldi and her husband Samuele of Scarborough, Maine, Laurie Hanlon and her husband Mark of Castle Rock, Colorado, Lesley Melling and her husband Kenneth of Watertown, Massachusetts, Robert Boretti Jr and his wife Christine of Holly Springs, North Carolina and David Boretti and his wife Dawn of Salem, New Hampshire. Judy was also the loving grandmother of Sarah and Jessica Rinaldi, both of Maine, Jonathon, Brian, and Sean Hanlon, all of Colorado, Gunnar and Grace Melling, both of Massachusetts, Christiana Boretti of Florida, Jonathan, Marisa, and Jewel Leah Boretti, all of North Carolina and Jaelyn and Devin Boretti, both of New Hampshire. She was also the loving great grandmother of Lily of Florida. Judy was the dear sister of Gail Cummings of West Barnstable, Massachusetts (and her late husband James) and the late John “Jack” Della Barba. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the memorial visiting hours on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, 4-8 p.m. in Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham.

Judy’s funeral service and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Judy’s name to Alzheimer’s Clinical and Translational Research Unit (ACTRU), 149 13th St., 2nd Floor, Charlestown, MA 02129 or by visiting https://www.massgeneral.org/neurology/research/alzheimers-clinical-translational-research-unit-actru.

