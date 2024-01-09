Judith A. Dyer, 78

Judith Ann “Judy” (LaBollita) Dyer, 78, of Quincy, passed on Sunday, December 28, 2023. She was born on September 25, 1945, to the late Pasquale LaBollita and Ann (Welch) LaBollita of Dorchester. She graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy of Roxbury and earned her nursing degree from Catherine Labouré School of Nursing in 1966.

Judy’s 40-year nursing career spanned several disciplines and workplaces including Carney Hospital, St. Elizabeth’s, Neponset Health Center, Brigham and Women’s, and Massachusetts General Hospital. She was a respected patient advocate who loved being a nurse and made many life-long friends throughout her career.

Judy and Jack Dyer spent all 54 years of their married life in Quincy. She was the loving mother of Jonathan Dyer, his wife Kathy, and their daughter Pixiana, whom she adored; and Joanna Dyer and her husband Arnold Benson of Portland, Oregon. She was preceded in death by her siblings Patty D’Antuono, Kathy Doyle and Billy LaBollita. Judy is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Judy made people laugh with her quick wit and sense of humor. She wasn’t afraid to show affection with all her friends and family. Judy loved to read, was a talented knitter, enjoyed traveling (and an occasional trip to the casino with The Ladies), and spent as much time as she could with her family and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, January 14, 2024, 3-7 PM in Keohane Funeral Home 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Monday, January 15, 2024, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Mary’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM.

Services will conclude with interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Judy’s name to the PKD Foundation for Polycystic Kidney Disease by visiting htts://pkdcure.org or Standish Human Society by visiting https://www.standishhumane.org.

