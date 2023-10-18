Judith A. LaFavre Burns, 81

Judith A. (Perkins) LaFavre Burns, age 81, of Randolph, died peacefully, Monday, October 16, 2023 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Judi was born in Boston, to the late Alfred J. and Anastatia M. (Hubbard) Perkins. She was raised and educated in Cambridge and Quincy, and graduated from Quincy High School.

She lived in Randolph for twenty-five years, previously in Gilbert, Arizona, and Quincy.

Judi was employed as a payroll administrator in the healthcare industry, and had worked at Braintree Manor HealthCare for many years before retiring in 2013.

She was an avid Boston sports fan, and especially loved Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. She enjoyed knitting, reading, crossword puzzles, watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, and her daily Bible verses. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Burns.

Devoted mother of Lauren E. Richmond and her husband Craig of Pembroke, the late Elizabeth A. LaFavre, Jeanne T. Fitzpatrick and her husband Richard of Cohasset, Deborah J. LaFavre and her partner Joseph Forte of Foxboro, Robert W. LaFavre of Randolph, and Dianne D. LaFavre of Somerville, and step mother of Anne C. Tate of Virginia.

Loving grandmother of Jeffrey A. Richmond and Matthew J. Fitzpatrick.

Dear sister of William F. Perkins and his wife Barbara of Bridgewater, and predeceased by Alfred J. Perkins, Jr. and John Perkins.

Judi is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, October 20, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation prior to the service from 10 – 11 a.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Judi’s memory may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, Finance Department, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 or www.kidney.org.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.