Judith A. Tanner, 81

Judith A. (Burke) Tanner, age 81, of Kingston, died peacefully, Wednesday, November 3, 2021 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Judith was born in Quincy, to the late Warren P. and Dorothy L. (Cronin) Burke. Raised in Quincy and Weymouth, she was a graduate of Weymouth High School, Class of 1957.

She had lived in Kingston for the past eighteen years, previously in Plymouth for six years, and earlier in Hingham for twenty-one years.

As a young woman in the late 1950s, Judith began her career working at the front desk at The Statler Hotel in Boston. After marrying, she left the work force to start a family. She and her husband, Michael, lived abroad as he completed his service in the U.S. Navy. After raising her children, she returned to work as a secretary at the Tern Harbor Marina in Weymouth and the former Superior Pet Products, Inc. in Quincy. Judith also worked alongside her husband at the company he owned, the former Pest Management Systems, Inc. in Hingham. She had been retired for many years.

Judith enjoyed playing Mahjong at the Duxbury Senior Center. She had an affinity for Scottish Terriers and loved caring for and spending time with the three of them. Most of all, she was devoted to her family.

Beloved wife of the late Michael A. Tanner. Devoted mother of Stephen M. Tanner and his wife Sophia of Virginia, Stacey L. Tanner-Sullivan and her husband Kevin of Marshfield. Loving grandmother of John, Matthew, and Helena Tanner, Kyle and Joseph Sullivan. She was predeceased by her siblings, Barbara M. Marr and John M. Burke. Judith is also survived by her longtime caregiver and dear friend, Brenda Ward.

At the request of the family, memorial services will be conducted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Judith’s memory may be made to the Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.