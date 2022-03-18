Judith E. Bettencourt, 79, of Quincy, passed away peacefully on March 12,2022 at her apartment in Wollaston.

She was born in Quincy and lived her entire life there.

Beloved daughter of the late Roger and Lucille (Studley) Bettencourt. She was the much-loved sister of George S. Bettencourt and his wife Lynn of Murrysville, PA, and the proud aunt of Derek A. Bettencourt and his wife Su of Foster City, CA.

For detailed Memorial service, obituary, and online condolences please visit dewarefuneralhome.com.