Judith E. Farmer, 82

Judith E. “Judy” (Donovan) Farmer, age 82, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Tuesday, July 23, 2024 at AccentCare Inpatient Hospice Center – Milton, in the comfort of her loving family.

Judy was raised and educated in Gloucester and was a graduate of Gloucester High School, Class of 1960. Upon graduation, she moved to Boston’s Back Bay and had a successful career at State Street Bank.

A proud resident of the City of Presidents, Judy lived in Quincy for fifty-seven years. She had a long and successful career in the banking industry, working for Mt. Washington Bank, the Quincy Cooperative Bank, the Bank of Braintree, and the Bank of Canton. As Regional Lending Manager for the Bank of Canton, Judy helped countless people achieve the goal of home ownership. She also served on many boards including the Quincy Community Action Program, Affordable Housing Trust Committee, Quincy Fair Housing Committee, and Maria Droste Fundraising Committee.

During her career, she was the recipient of many awards including the City of Quincy Lifetime Achievement Award, the Mayor’s Annual Community Service Award, QCAP Extra Mile Award, and the Woman of Distinction award from Woodward School for Girls. After retiring, she continued to work with multiple community organizations on behalf of the Bank of Canton and often remarked that she was the true beneficiary of giving back to the community.

A parishioner of Saint Agatha Church in Milton for more than forty years, she was honored to serve there as a volunteer during her retirement. Her other passions included reading and being an active book club member, trips to NYC, knitting, antiquing, and all things Boston sports, especially watching the Celtics claim their 18th NBA championship in June. Judy was a former member of the Neighborhood Club of Quincy for many years, where she made many friendships and enjoyed getting together with family and close friends. Most of all, Judy was dedicated to her family and especially proud of her cherished grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters Jill Farmer Possehl and husband Jimmy of South Boston; Erin Farmer Noonan and husband Michael of Pelham, NH; and three cherished grandchildren, James Possehl, Katie Noonan, and John Noonan. She also leaves behind her sister Jane Marshall and nephew Patrick Marshall of Gloucester. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, John A. Farmer.

Memorial Visitation will be held at the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton, on Wednesday, July 31, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. A Memorial Funeral Service will be conducted at the funeral home at 12:30 p.m., with a reception to follow. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. At the request of the family, interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, will take place privately at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Judy’s memory may be made to Quincy Community Action Programs, 1509 Hancock Street, 3rd Floor, Quincy, MA 02169.

To leave the Farmer family a condolence message, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.