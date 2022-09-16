Judith Hanlon, 80, of Brockton passed peacefully on September 14, 2022.

Judy was born and raised in Quincy and lived in Brockton for many years. Judy graduated from University of Massachusetts Amherst and received a master’s degree in Social Work from Boston College. She was a dedicated social worker and spent over three decades at Brockton Hospital helping clients. Judy loved animals, in particular cats, and enjoyed spending time with friends and family, reading, and appreciating nature, especially on the Cape and her back porch. Her warm personality, empathy, and sense of humor will be missed.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents Edith (Backman) and James Hanlon as well as her sister Lois Dumphy. She was a beloved aunt to her nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews and was cherished by her friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visitation from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm on Saturday September 17th, 2022 at Hamel-Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service of MA at 650 Hancock Street Quincy 02170. Immediately following a burial at Pine Hill Cemetery will take place at 815 Willard Street Quincy 02169.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Judy’s memory may be made to the MSPCA at MSPCA-Angell Attn: Donations 350 South Huntington Ave Boston, MA 02130 or another charity of your choosing.

