Judith L. Badger, 84

Judith L. “Judi” Badger, a lifelong resident of Quincy, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Thursday, February 22, 2024. She was 84.

She was born in Melrose to Helen Glendyne (Carpenter) and Edward Shrow LeBaron and raised in Quincy. She graduated from North Quincy High School in the Class of 1957 and was a proud majorette during her time there. After high school she pursued her passion for design with the Massachusetts College of Art and Design. There she earned her associate degree and went on to put her skills to use by designing cakes and dresses.

In the early 60’s Judi started a family of her own, having two sons. A devoted single mother, she worked hard to care and provide for her children. Throughout their childhood she had many jobs, including, waitressing, designing cakes and clothing, specifically bridal and special occasion dresses. She was selfless, supportive, and always made her family a priority. She often hosted parties for special occasions, inviting the neighborhood over to share her beautifully made cakes. She enjoyed dressing up as “Carpy” the clown and do face painting for the kids. Judi adored her grandchildren and was instrumental in helping her sons care for them. Whether it be babysitting during the day or making sure birthdays were always a very special occasion. She truly loved her family and was her happiest while spending time with them.

In her free time, Judi liked to travel and go on cruises, or have dinner at the Elks with friends. For 40 years she took great pride in organizing her class reunion with her dear friend Mary Player.

Devoted mother to Jon L. Badger and his wife Karen of Whitman and the late Jeffrey A. Badger. Cherished grandmother to Erika (Aaron), Jared, Leah, Sean (Colleen), Reanna and Candace (Jason) and her 12 great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, March 7th, from 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Funeral service will be celebrated on Friday, March 8th, at 10 AM in First Baptist Church of Wollaston-Quincy, 81 Prospect Avenue, Quincy. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

