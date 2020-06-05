Judith M. LeBarge, 86

Judith MacBain (MacIntyre) LeBarge, age 86, a longtime resident of Kennebunk, Maine, died peacefully June 4 at Southern Maine Health Care with her family by her side.

She was born June 22, 1933 in Norwood, a daughter of Alexander and Edith (Ferris) MacIntyre.

She graduated from Norwood High School and attended Bridgewater State College. After college, she met the love of her life, Marlowe J. LeBarge. They were married in 1953 and moved to Kennebunk where they raised their 5 children.

Mrs. LeBarge loved cooking! She made the best oatmeal dinner rolls which none of her daughters have been able to recreate! Many weekends would be spent shopping yard sales with her daughters. Mrs. LeBarge was always learning a new craft. Being a mother and grandmother were the highlights of her life. She loved her family. She enjoyed all of the time she spent with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her faith was strong her whole life.

She enjoyed her travels all over the world. Mrs. LeBarge was very proud of her Scottish heritage and visited Scotland many times.

She was predeceased by her husband, Marlowe J. LeBarge in 2012. She is survived by her children, Jonathan LeBarge and his wife Sandra of West Kennebunk, daughters Betsy Ames-Fitzgerald and her husband Jim of Kennebunkport, Laurie Adelmann and her husband Arpad of Rollinsford, NH, Deborah Morrissey and her husband Patrick of Quincy, Kristen Parker and her husband Jim of Kennebunk; two sisters, Janice Hutchins and her husband Sonny of Kennebunkport and Jean Kennett and her husband Theodore of Duxbury; 8 grandchildren: Adam, Meaghan, Patrick, Jr., Brenna, Emily, David, Cheyenne, and Jenna; 6 great-grandchildren, Jacob, Andrew, Pyper, Leland, Rita and Marlowe; and one niece and three nephews.

Services will be private.

Funeral arrangements were made by Bibber Memorial Chapel, Kennebunk, Maine.

Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Welfare Society, PO Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094.

