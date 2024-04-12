Judith Sudak, 73

Judith “Judy” Sudak, a longtime resident of Quincy, originally from Dorchester, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. She was 73.

Judy was born in Boston to Mary (Lee) and Harry Lawson and raised in Dorchester with her 4 siblings. Judy worked for many years as a driver for special needs students and took pride in caring for the students she drove to school.

In her spare time, Judy was her happiest spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. At home she could often be found knitting or crocheting and had quite a talent for it. Before becoming ill she loved to travel and take long trips with her family and friends.

Judy was caring, charismatic and had a wonderful sense of humor. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Devoted mother to Lisa Carrigan of Woburn and Teri Sudak of Braintree. Loving grandmother “Grams” to Thomas “Papa” Brogna and “Nana” to Lily Lembo-Sudak. Caring sister to Richard Lawson. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by her parents, Harry and Mary Lawson and her siblings, Donna, Michael “Micky” Lawson and Jackie Lawson.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Thursday, April 18th, at 10:30 AM, at St. Ann’s Church, 757 Hancock Street, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Judy may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.