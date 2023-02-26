Judy Pitts, 81

At the age of 81, Judy Pitts, a longtime resident of Braintree, passed away peacefully in the early morning of February 20, 2023 reuniting with her cherished husband, Wally.

Judy was the beloved wife of the late Walter Pitts; loving daughter of the late Alond Berry and Catherine Schofield Berry; sister of Barbara Paine, the late Dorothy Barry, and the late Richard Berry; devoted mother of Amy Mousette and her husband Mark, Catherine Presti and her husband Ronald, and Susan Champagne; grandmother of eleven; and great grandmother of three.

As a teenager, Judy met Wally in the drum and bugle corps at Christ Church Quincy where they were lifelong parishioners. They married and spent fifty-six joyful years together extending kindness, gifts, and talents to everyone they encountered.

Judy loved the ocean. Seagulls in flight, resting, or loudly snatching her bread brought her extraordinary joy. She appreciated quiet walks along the shore. She sailed with Wally in Boston Harbor, often stopping on the shores of Bumpkin, Grape, or George’s Islands. To Judy, the rugged coast of Maine was spectacular. She made many trips to Maine, often bringing her children and grandchildren. Together they waded in search of sand dollars, starfish, or sea urchins. She introduced the beauty of her favorite artist Andrew Wyatt, and always, a trip to Maine included lobster at Five Islands or Cooks.

Color inspired Judy to paint, and she painted on everything. She loved sharing her special gift. All year, Judy collected her canvas; rocks, driftwood, rusty skates, old sleds, and all sorts of stuff that she creatively transformed into beautifully painted treasures. Fallen branches were painted into Santa Claus walking sticks. A few crystals from a broken chandelier mixed with iridescent cellophane, hot glue, and a smidge of paint would be transformed into a magical angel. Burnt light bulbs became Grinches or cats, and just about anything might morph into a Christmas wreath. Every year she loved filling a table at the Advent fair which was visited year after year by many who collected her art. Her paintings continue to adorn many homes.

Judy’s eleven grandchildren were an ever-present joy in her life. She almost always had a grandchild with her. During countless visits, meals and sleepovers, Judy imparted life lessons of caring and service by simple example. Her grandchildren learned as she “halved the potatoes” when an unexpected guest arrived at dinnertime. They rode along when calls sent Judy out to provide rides for someone in need. Her grandchildren shopped with her for ingredients to cook for Father Bill’s homeless shelter and church dinners. With Judy, her grandchildren took excursions to the grocery store simply to ensure the freezer was stocked with pound cake; just in case a particular young neighbor with a pound cake affinity might stop in. In all her acts, Judy taught compassion. She immersed her grandchildren in her artistry and Advent fair tradition teaching them not only the skills to draw, paint and create, but the necessity to share those talents as she so freely did.

Judy’s life was one of love, caring and service. Her ever-present smile and joy of life will be sorely missed but remain etched in our hearts forever.

Judy’s family invites you to join them in giving thanks for her life at a Memorial Eucharist at Christ Church Quincy, 12 Quincy Avenue, Quincy, on Saturday, March 11, at 11 a.m., which will be followed by a reception in the parish hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Judy’s memory may be made to her spiritual home: Christ Church Quincy Memorial Fund, 12 Quincy Avenue, Quincy, MA 02169.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.