Julia ‘Julie’ Johnson, 60

Julia “Julie” Johnson, a longtime resident of Quincy, passed away suddenly on Friday, November 24, 2023. She was 60.

She was born in Weymouth to June (Roberts) and Wesley Johnson. She was raised in Quincy and graduated from North Quincy High School, Class of 1981. After graduating, Julie moved to CA and lived out there for a few years before returning home. She loved working with people and had many jobs in the service industry, from waitress to salesman.

In her spare time, Julie enjoyed traveling with her partner and her sisters. She made her way through the Caribbean Islands and visited her sister in FL. Julie loved animals, especially her cat Zoe Bubbles. She had a vibrant, positive disposition that was a genuine pleasure to be around. Julie was a kind, loving partner, daughter, sister and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Devoted partner of 25 years to Kevin Melody of Quincy. Loving sister to Linda Dumas of Rockland, Judy Comeau of FL, Robert Johnson of NH, Edward Johnson of Bridgewater, Sandra Ridge of Rockland and Kenneth Johnson of NY. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by her parents, June (Roberts) and Wesley Johnson.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, December 8th, from 3-6 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

