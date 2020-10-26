Julian F. Hamilton of Quincy died October 19, 2020.

Julian was born in Cork, Ireland and moved to the United States in 1986, settling in Quincy. He had a marvelous wit and sharp sense of humor. He was passionate about his music, sports, reading and crossword puzzles. His memories of Ireland were always at the top of his mind.

He attended schools locally at Saint Ann’s in Neponset, B.C. High, and North Quincy High School. At a young age, Julian excelled as a musician playing saxophone in the Cork Butter Exchange Band, then later in the U.S. in Saint Ann’s Band and the American Legion Band of Brookline.

A skilled carpenter, he worked for many years with his uncle, the late Pat Bergin.

Julian will be remembered for his happy-go-lucky attitude, love of family, clever mind, and care-free nature.

Beloved son of William J. Hamilton and Sheila M. (Ring) Hamilton of Quincy. Loving brother of Regina Cremin and her husband Mike of FL and Laura Hamilton of Boston. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins at home and abroad.

Private funeral services were held on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Julian may be made to Irish Pastoral Center, 512 Gallivan Blvd, Suite 201, Dorchester, MA 02124.

Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Julian’s family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added. The Hamilton family is planning a Celebration of Life gathering for a future date.