Julie A. Graham, 62

Julie A. (Forrester) Graham, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was 62.

Born in Quincy, she attended local schools and graduated from Quincy High School with the Class of 1977. She later continued her education, earning her first associate’s degree from Quincy Junior College and her second associate’s degree from Bunker Hill Community College. Before completing her second degree, Julie worked as a Merrymount Elementary School lunch lady for many years. After Bunker Hill Community College, Julie went to work as a cardiac sonographer. She worked for the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston for 15 years. Throughout both of her careers, Julie enjoyed her work and the relationships she built throughout the years.

Julie was an active member of the Houghs Neck Garden Club and the Adams Shore Neighborhood Association. In her spare time, she enjoyed decorating, planning parties, and keeping up with fashion.

Julie was a caring, selfless, and patient person. Her fun and beautiful spirit are all part of her legacy that continues through her family. She will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Julie was a cherished daughter of Arthur J. Forrester and the late Mary G. (Sullivan) Forrester. She was the beloved wife of (retired Quincy firefighter) Stephen J. Graham, with whom she shared 37 loving years of marriage. Julie was the devoted mother of Jillian A. Graham, Stephen A. Graham (Quincy Police Officer), and Mark H. Graham, all of Quincy. She was the loving sister of James Forrester and his wife Marcia of Quincy, Gail Cunningham and her husband William of California, and Mark Forrester of Quincy. Julie is also survived by many loving aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Julie’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Holy Trinity Parish in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1015 Sea St., Quincy, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. To view Julie’s Funeral Mass via the live-stream, please visit Most Blessed Sacrament Church’s website: holytrinityquincy.com.

Services will conclude with interment in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Julie’s name to the charitable organization of one’s choice.

See Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.