Julie A. Manning, 52

Julie Anne Manning, 52, of Boston (Quincy) died peacefully November 16, 2021.

Julie was the eldest of four children born to her adoring father, Robert J. Manning and her late mother, Diane (Miller) Manning. Dear sister of Bobby Manning and his wife Doreen of Shirley, Jeanne (Manning) Fernandes of East Bridgewater and David Manning of Queens, NY. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.

Julie graduated from Archbishop Williams High School in 1987. She attended Framingham State University where as a morning DJ she kickstarted what would become a long illustrious career in the music industry.

After graduating from Trebas Institute of Recording Arts in Los Angeles, California, she started her professional career at Sony Music. Wanting to return to return the East Coast, Julie moved to New York City and worked for many years in programming and artist relations at Radio City Music Hall and Madison Square Garden.

Julie’s accomplished career in the music industry did not compare to her fierce love of family and friends, and in 2017, Julie’s dream of returning to her beloved city of Boston came true when she became vice president and managing director of booking at the Boch Center’s Wang and Shubert Theatres.

Julie’s joy for life was reflected not only in her dedication to her career but in her love of experiencing all thing she encountered, travel, movies, dinners with friends, and most of all spending time with her family who she valued above all things.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours Friday November 26, 2021 from 4 pm to 8 pm at the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Funeral Mass 10am Saturday November 27, 2021, at St. Ann Parish 757, Hancock St.