Julie Cantelli, 71

Julie (Barker) Cantelli, age 71, of Quincy, died Monday, May 31, 2021, after a courageous 35-year battle with multiple sclerosis. She passed peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Julie was born in Boston, to the late Cathryn (Albro) and John R. Barker, M.D. Raised and educated in Needham, she was a graduate of Needham High School, Class of 1967, and Salem State College, Class of 1971. She earned her Master’s Degree in Education from Memphis State University.

Julie lived in Quincy for over forty years. She was also a resident of Yarmouth Port for the past nine years.

She was employed as a special education teacher in the Quincy Public Schools for many years. Her extraordinary patience and kind, gentle manner had a profound impact on the students with whom she worked throughout her teaching career.

Julie lived life to the fullest, always with grace, resilience, and a sense of humor. She was an avid reader who enjoyed traveling, spending time on the beach, and socializing with friends. More than anything, she loved being with her family, especially her children and grandchildren, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife for forty-one years of Stephen Cantelli. Devoted mother of James Cantelli and his wife Casey of Quincy, Katharine Cronin and her husband Timothy of Milton, and Andrew Cantelli of Quincy. Loving grandmother of Teddy and Adeline Cronin.

One of eight siblings, she was the dear sister of Molly Shaw, John Barker, and Thomas Barker, and was predeceased by Kate Barker, Suzanne Oldmixon, Joan Shaw, and Harry Barker. Julie is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, June 4, from 4-7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Saint Mary’s Church, 95 Crescent Street, West Quincy, on Saturday, June 5, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Julie’s memory may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater New England Chapter, 101A First Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451.

