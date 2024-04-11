Julie R. DiSciacca, 74

Julie R. DiSciacca, of Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Quincy, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2024 at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers Florida. She was 74.

Julie was born in New Haven Connecticut on Jan. 10, 1950 and was a daughter of the late Joseph Pasipanki and Late Virginia Rogers (DelGrego), Julie was raised in New Haven where she attended and graduated from Hillhouse High School, New Haven, Connecticut.

She met the love of her life Charlie at the House Of Zodiac in Hartford, Connecticut in 1970, and were married July 5, 1971, which turned out to be an amazing life and love story. She worked as a Manager of Daley’s Restaurant in Easton, MA, which is where she became famous for her chocolate cake. She went on to start a catering business with Charlie and continued using her talent as a pastry chef. Once she retired from catering she studied hard in 2001 to earn her real estate license, which is when she went to work for Century 21 annex in Quincy, Massachusetts, until she retired.

Julie was the beloved wife to the late Charles Vincent DiSciacca, Jr. with whom she shared 52 wonderful years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Rene’-Lynn DiSciacca, amazing loving Nana to Isabella Giavanna DiSciacca, both of Quincy, MA and loving mother to Danielle Damiani (DiSciacca) and her husband Robert of Richmond, Virginia. She was the dear sister of Diane Sabo and her late husband Charlie, Maryann Butler and her late husband Billy, Brother Joeseph Pasipanki and his late wife Fran, Sister in law Rosann and her later brother Tommy Rogers as well as her late sister Gloria Sawicki and her late husband Teddy all from New Haven, Connecticut. She is also survived by her canine companions Cora Charlee, Coco, Autumn, Timber “Joey”, Cosmo, & Buddy, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, April 19, 2024 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy, MA. A Celebration of life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2024, prior to the Funeral Mass in Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy, MA at 10:30 a.m.

Cremation will follow and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Julie may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

