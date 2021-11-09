June E. Paul, 88

June Elizabeth Paul, 88, of North Quincy, died peacefully at South Shore Hospital following a sudden illness November 4, 2021. She was the third of four daughters born to the late Perry H. and Anne (Novack) Merrill.

Born and raised in Vermont, she attended the University of Vermont before moving as a young woman to Massachusetts. It was here that she accepted a position with Carney Hospital as a phlebotomist in the blood lab. She soon met and married the love of her life, Donald J. Paul, and the couple eventually settled in North Quincy to raise their family.

June was a long-time, active member and deaconess at Houghs Neck Congregational Church. She enjoyed rooting for all New England sports teams, having been a season ticket holder at one time or another of all of the professional sports teams in New England.

Loving mother of Mark D. Paul, Sr. of Quincy and Matthew Paul, FF, Boston Fire Dept., of Dorchester. Dear sister of Betty Otis of Vermont. Cherished grandmother of Mark Paul Jr., Mikayla Paul, and Ethan, Alex, and Jacob German-Paul. Great-grandmother of Anna Paul.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend her visiting hours Friday November 12, 2021 from 4:00pm-7:00pm at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St, Quincy. Funeral Saturday at 11:00am at the Funeral Home.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in June’s memory may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452.