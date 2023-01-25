June F. Piccarini (Hennessey) of Quincy formerly of Boston passed away on Jan. 21st, 2023. Wife of the late Joseph L. Piccarini. Loving mother of Donna Piccarini of Quincy and the late Joseph D, Dominic E. and June F Piccarini. Sister of Jacqueline Gentile of Quincy and the late Matthew E. Hennessey, Edna Griffin and May I. (Irene) Shannon. June was the amazing Grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

June retired from the City of Quincy after working many years at Quincy City Hospital. She was a member of the Elks Club #943. June enjoyed traveling, casinos, arts and crafts, watching the animal channel, dancing to disco but most of all she loved being around her family and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting hours on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 from 4-7 p.m. at Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy and the Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 44 School St., Quincy. Interment will follow at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel. For information and online condolences, please visit Hamellydon.com