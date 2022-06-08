June H. Stangel, 87

June Helene Stangel (O’Leary), 87, of Quincy passed away peacefully on June 3, 2022.

Born and Raised in South Boston, Mass on June 12, 1934 to the late Joseph O’Leary & Helen (Finnigan) O’Leary. Wife of the late Ernest L. Stangel, June is survived by her four children Ernest J. Stangel and his wife Karen of South Carolina, Joseph R. Stangel and his wife Nancy of Maine, Donna M. Chaput and her husband Paul of Quincy, and Lawrence Stangel and his wife Jeanne of Rhode Island. She was the sister of the late Virginia Savisky, Joseph O’Leary, and Janet Barter. Cherished grandmother of Nicole McGrath and husband Jim, Christopher Chaput and partner Mary Ann Buckley, Danielle Albert and husband Cliff, Justin Stangel, Katie MacLaine and husband John, Jessie Howell and husband Rich, Gina Stangel and partner Michael, and the late Heather Stangel. June was also blessed with 11 great-grandchildren. We would also like to mention and thank Tayla Hussey for her kindness, compassion, and love as she cared for “Miss June” over this last year.

June graduated from South Boston High School, married and moved to Quincy where she was a longtime resident. She worked as a waitress at Vallee’s Steak House, The Chateau Deville, Local 26 the Boston Waitress and Bartender Union, and later Driscoll Insurance as administrative support. She was a communicant of St. Agatha’s Church. June enjoyed traveling with her friends and was a homemaker who loved to cook. June loved watching television, especially her “mysteries.” She loved and enjoyed needlepoint and crochet, making many blankets, hats and mittens for her children and grandchildren. In her younger days, June was an avid bowler and member of the Keggelerette’s for many years at Olindy’s Bowling in Quincy. June relished the time she got to spend with family and friends. June will be dearly missed by all.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial for June Monday at 10:30 AM in St. Agatha’s Church, Milton. Visiting hours Sunday 1-4pm in the Hamel Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy. Interment Pine Hill Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of June to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370.

