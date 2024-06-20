June Online Events With The Thomas Crane Public Library

The staff of the Thomas Crane Public Library will host online events throughout June that will give members the opportunity to explore many different topics from the comfort of their own homes.

Q&A with Katherine Ramsland & Tracy Ullman:

“The Serial Killer’s Apprentice”

Monday, June 24 from 7-8 p.m.

Community members who are true crime fans and would to dive deep into the psychology of a serial killer and his apprentice are invited join authors Katherine Ramsland and Tracy Ullman as they discuss their most recent book, “The Serial Killer’s Apprentice”, a psychological examination of the blurred line between victim and accomplice—and how a killer can be created.

Dr. Katherine Ramsland teaches forensic psychology and criminology at DeSales University in Pennsylvania, where she is the Assistant Provost. She has appeared as an expert in criminal psychology on more than 200 crime documentaries and magazine shows, is an executive producer of Murder House Flip, and has consulted for CSI, Bones, and The Alienist.

Tracy Ullman, not the comedienne, is a documentary producer, director, and writer living in Chicago. She has produced dozens of non-fiction television programs for Discovery Networks, Oxygen, AETN Networks, and PBS. Her most recent production is a six-part limited documentary series about serial murderer John Wayne Gacy and the new discoveries made in his case for NBC’s Peacock streaming service.

Q&A with Author Scott Ryan: “The Last Decade of Cinema”

Tuesday, June 25 from 7-8 p.m.

Join members of the Thomas Crane Public Library for a 90’s movie discussion. The decade that began with GoodFellas and ended with Magnolia, with such films as Malcolm X, Before Sunrise, and Clueless arriving somewhere in between. Stories, characters, and writing were king. If you’re a fan, a movie buff, or just a child of the 90s, please join author Scott Ryan as he discuss what made them classics!

Scott Ryan is the author of The Last Days of Letterman, Moonlighting: An Oral History, Lost Highway: The Fist of Love and Fire Walk With Me: Your Laura Disappeared. His latest book, The Last Decade of Cinema covers films from the 90s.

Q&A with author Lucy Gilmore: “The Library of Borrowed Hearts”

Tuesday, June 26 from 7-8 p.m.

The Thomas Crane Public Library invites community members to join author Lucy Gilmore to Ashland as she discusses her book “The Library of Borrowed Hearts” the follow-up to her wonderful “The Lonely Hearts Book Club.”

Lucy Gilmore is a celebrated novelist in a wide range of genres, including literary fiction, contemporary romance, and cozy mystery. She began her reading (and writing) career as an English literature major and ended as a book lover without all those pesky academic papers attached. She lives in Spokane, WA with her family.

Deepfakes and AI Media

Thursday, June 27 from 7-8 p.m.

Join Bard College film professor Joshua Glick for a wide-ranging conversation about artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on contemporary media. We’ll talk about how these technologies are shaping the film and TV industry as well as the proliferation of “deepfakes” – AI-enabled videos that depict people doing or saying things they never did or said. Come with your hopes, questions, and concerns about this emerging media landscape.

Professor Joshua Glick is a film and media studies scholar focusing on the comparative histories of film, television, and radio; nonfiction media; race and representation; and the civic uses of emerging technology. In collaboration with the Center for Advanced Virtuality at MIT, he designed the interactive online curriculum, Media Literacy in the Age of Deepfakes. Professor Glick also co-curated Deepfake: Unstable Evidence on Screen, an exhibition at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York.

Presented in partnership with the Watertown Free Public Library.

