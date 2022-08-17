Jung J. Cho, 79

Jung J. (Lee) Cho, age 79, of Quincy, died peacefully, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Jung was born in Seoul, South Korea, to the late Jae Hyun Lee and Oak Soon Hahm. Raised and educated there, she immigrated to the United States with her young sons in 1979 at the age of thirty-six. She lived in Dorchester for twenty years before moving to Quincy twenty-three years ago.

She worked with the Colonial Meat Packing Company in Boston for several years and then was employed as a machine operator for the Gillette World Shaving Headquarters in South Boston for twelve years.

Jung was a hard-working woman, devoted to her two sons and their families. In South Korea, she was a talented seamstress and loved making clothes for her family.

Beloved mother of Tae H. “Teddy” Cho and his wife Yumi Park of Attleboro, Jae H. Cho and his wife Andrea (Sansone) Cho of Stoneham.

Cherished grandmother of Sarah Cho of Stoneham.

Dear sister of In Sang Cha of Brookline, Richard Lee, Sr. and his wife Susie of Tewksbury.

Jung is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

At the request of the family, funeral services were private.

For those who wish, donations in Jung’s memory may be made to the Quincy Police Department, D.A.R.E. Program, 1 Sea St., Quincy, MA 02169 or Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Office of Philanthropy, 330 Brookline Ave (OV), Boston, MA 02215.

