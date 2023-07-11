Justin Rogers, 28 years old, of Quincy, MA, passed away on Friday, July 7th, 2023.

To those who knew Justin, he was a sparkling soul, with a big heart, who could light up a room and connect with people on a spiritual level. Justin was a proud member of the Ironworkers Union Local 7. A lifelong Derek Jeter and New York Yankees fan, he held to his loyalties despite the challenges they could present. A lover of sports, Justin was also deeply devoted to the Patriots and NASCAR. Resilient and determined, Justin navigated mammoth obstacles that seemed to manifest from every direction until he could no more. Justin was preceded in passing by his beloved mother, Suzanne, his father, Scott, and his young sister, Jasmine. He is survived by his four-year-old son, Maddox, many cousins whom he loved, his grandmother, Regina Kingsbury, and a vast network of friends that he would do anything for – and who would do anything for him.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 10 AM in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy. Visiting hours Friday 4-7 pm in the Hamel-Lydon Chapel, Quincy.

Funeral Arrangements are under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel. For information and online condolences, please visit HamelLydon.com.