Justin S. Doyle, 49

Justin S. Doyle, age 49, of Quincy passed away unexpectedly on April 27, 2021.

Justin was a graduate of North Quincy High School. A member of Local 103 for many years. Justin loved to spend time with his family and friends down the Cape. Justin had a love for music and was an avid history buff. His greatest joy was spending time with his sons Charles and Daniel. He had an infectious laugh and a larger than life personality. Justin was a friend to all and always had a great story to share.

Justin is survived by his father Edward Doyle III and his predeceased mother Patricia Doyle. His brother Edward “Teddy” Doyle IV, his loving sons Charles and Daniel Doyle, Niece and Nephew Edward and Catherine Doyle and many loving aunts and uncles.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 12:00-4:00 pm at the Squantum Yacht Club 646 Quincy Shore Drive, Quincy, MA 02170. Friends and family are invited to attend.

For more information and online condolences please visit hamellydon.com.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully request a donation in honor of Justin to Community Counseling of Bristol County, Inc. 1 Washington St Taunton Ma 02780.