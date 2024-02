By SCOTT JACKSON

A juvenile suffered non-life-threatening injuries Monday evening after being stabbed in the neck at the Quincy Center MBTA station, police said.

The stabbing occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Monday, according to MBTA Transit Police.

Four juveniles suspected of being involved in the stabbing were detained by transit police.

Red Line service was delayed due to the stabbing and resumed later on on Monday.