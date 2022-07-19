Juveniles Arrested In Connection With Quincy Murder

Four juveniles were arrested on Tuesday morning in connection with the Feb. 15 murder of Nathan Paul in Quincy, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office announced.

The defendants face charges connected to the alleged larceny from Paul and the use of counterfeit US currency in that larceny; one defendant also faces a charge of accessory after the fact of murder for alleged behavior following the shooting.

“This investigation remains active and ongoing, with Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office working closely with Quincy Police and law enforcement partners both regionally and nationally as Keniel Diaz-Romero remains under indictment and at-large,” District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said in a statement.

The closed juvenile arraignments were expected to occur Tuesday in Quincy District Court. Assistant District Attorney Phil Burr has been assigned to the case with Victim/Witness Advocate Erika Connolly.

“We thank the Quincy Police Department for their ongoing partnership in this,” Morrissey said.

Two others have already been indicted on murder charges in connection with Paul’s killing. A grand jury in May issued murder indictments against Jaivon Harris, 18, who was arrested in late February, and Keniel Diaz-Romero, 18, who remains at large.

Harris and Diaz-Romero were both also indicted on charges of larceny from a person; possession of a counterfeit bill; uttering a counterfeit bill; and conspiracy to commit larceny. Harris was also indicted for misleading police and Diaz-Romero is also indicted for unlawfully carrying a firearm.

Harris was arraigned at Quincy District Court on March 1 following his arrest and pleaded not guilty at that time. He has been held without bail since then.