Juveniles Injured In Single-Car Crash

By SCOTT JACKSON

Several juveniles sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle car crash Friday night in Wollaston.

The crash took place around 11:30 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of Fenno and Havilland Streets in Wollaston, Gregg Hartnett of the Quincy Police Department said Tuesday. The vehicle involved in the crash was being driven by a juvenile and struck a tree, he said. The vehicle’s other occupants were also juveniles.

The operator and other injured occupants were transported to local hospitals with non- life threatening injuries, Hartnett said.

The crash remained under investigation by the Quincy Police Department’s Traffic Bureau as of Tuesday morning, Hartnett stated, and no citations or criminal charges had been filed.