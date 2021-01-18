Karen Bergstedt Gronendyke, 60

Karen Bergstedt Gronendyke, age 60, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Friday, January 15, 2021 at Seasons Hospice Milton Inpatient Center.

Karen was born in Quincy, to the late August E. and Christine R. (Ortlepp) Bergstedt. Raised in Quincy and Braintree, she was a graduate of Braintree High School, Class of 1977.

She had lived in Braintree for twenty-two years, previously in Quincy.

Karen was employed as a manicurist in the cosmetology industry for many years. She worked at Salon LaRue on Columbian Street in Weymouth for the past eighteen years and enjoyed many longstanding and treasured relationships with her clients and co-workers.

Karen was a devotee of a healthy diet and lifestyle. She also enjoyed reading, museums, trips to New Hampshire, and especially cruises to Bermuda.

Karen was a selfless person who put the needs of others before her own. Most of all, she was devoted to her family, especially her cherished husband and son.

Beloved wife for twenty-two years of Mark A. Gronendyke. Devoted mother of Adam B. Gronendyke. She is also survived by many dear friends. She will be remembered for her generosity, loyalty, and compassion.

Memorial Visitation will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, January 21, from 4-6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines. At the request of the family, graveside services will be conducted at a later date.

For those who wish, donations in Karen’s memory may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Processing Center, P.O. Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886 or Franciscan Children’s, Attn: Advancement Department, 30 Warren Street, Brighton, MA 02135.

