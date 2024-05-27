Karen DiNardo, 71

Karen (Visco) DiNardo, age 71, of Quincy, died peacefully, Saturday, May 25, 2024 at AccentCare Inpatient Hospice Center in Milton, in the comfort of her loving family.

Karen was born in Newton, to the late Lawrence and Jean (Pagnano) Visco. She was raised and educated in Newton and was a graduate Newton South High School, Class of 1970. She lived in Quincy for over fifty years.

She was employed as a hairdresser and had worked at Advanced Hair Design in Weymouth for many years.

Karen loved gardening and was an avid golfer. She enjoyed her Friday evening matches with friends at Braintree Municipal Golf Course.

Most of all, Karen was devoted to her two children, supporting all their activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife of the late Donald F. DiNardo.

Devoted mother of Angela DiNardo and Dan DiNardo, both of Quincy.

Loving twin sister of Sharon Filosa of Franklin and her late husband Paul, and Mark Visco.

Dear aunt of Julie Kabel of Merrimack, N.H., Gina Filosa and her husband Andrew Wilcox of Arlington, and their families.

Funeral Services will be conducted in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Saturday, June 1, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton, on Friday, May 31, from 4 – 7 p.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Karen’s memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Memorial Contributions, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or www.dana-farber.org.

To leave the DiNardo’s a condolence message, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.