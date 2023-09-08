Karen J. Douglas, 76

Karen Joan Douglas, 76, of Sagamore Beach, MA, passed away peacefully at home Sept. 4 following a brief battle with cancer.

She is survived by her husband, George Douglas, her two beloved sons, George and Brian and her three grandchildren Abigail, Anna and James Douglas.

Karen devoted much of her spare time to promoting canine rescues and advocacy for the humane treatment of animals. She will be remembered fondly by those who knew her for her many talents, such as her tasteful knack for holiday decorating, her amazing crafts and her paintings.

Our grief is assuaged in knowing she lived with strong faith in Jesus Christ. We rest assured she is now in the loving care of our Lord and we’ll all be reunited with her again one day in His kingdom that shall know no end!