Karen K. Kirby, 71

Karen K. Kirby, age 71, died of breast cancer at Boston’s Brigham & Women’s Hospital on August 15, 2021.

She was born in Midland, MI on July 17, 1950. She strived to learn earning baccalaureate and master’s degrees at the University of Michigan and the University of California. This launched a lifelong journey in nursing and nursing leadership.

After working as a staff nurse and supervisor, Karen moved into vice president roles in California and Boston where her reputation for excellence ensured that every patient received the best care and every staff member was encouraged and supported. Karen transitioned to international healthcare and led the successful creation of hospitals in international sites such as Scotland and India. In 2002, Karen assumed ownership of Kirby Bates Associates, a nationwide healthcare consulting and executive search firm that serves as an enduring model for other nurse entrepreneurs.

She led outside traditional roles and she influenced nursing across the globe. Karen’s commitment to nursing was exemplified when she became the executive producer of the film “If Florence Could See Us Now.” Her contributions were recognized with numerous awards including her induction as a fellow in the American Academy of Nursing, one of nursing’s highest honors. Karen was selected to be a fellow in the prestigious Wharton Program at the University of Pennsylvania. Her commitment to healthcare culminated in the Organization of Nurse Leaders creating the Karen K. Kirby award for nurse entrepreneurship and support of nursing organizations and colleagues. Karen was the first recipient of the award in 2020.

As Edward Everett Hale wrote, “The making of friends, who are real friends, is the best token we have of a person’s success in life.” Karen included that quote in the obituary she wrote for her dear husband, Jim. By that standard, Karen was very, very successful. She was a wonderful and dependable sister, friend, mentor, and colleague. Her generosity was legendary – of heart, spirit, and mind. She celebrated family, friends and colleagues’ achievements and successes while providing support during difficult times. Family, friends and colleagues describe her as “a gift in our lives”.

Karen was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jim Wiczai in 1997, her parents Delbert and Lillian Kirby of Michigan, stepson Peter M Farry of California, and a young brother, Danny Jay Kirby in 1961. Karen is survived by stepdaughter Lisa M Farry of Texas, a sister Arlene Kirby and brothers Steve (Barb) Kirby and Scott (Amy) Kirby, of Michigan. She leaves nieces and nephews: Beth (Patrick) Killoran of Vienna, Va., James (Jennifer) Basinger of Maryland., and Heather, Stephanie and Nicole Kirby of Tawas; and, four great-nephews Daniel Killoran. She leaves behind Eda, her beloved pet companion.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, August 27, 2021, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

Her funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 11 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

Following cremation, Karen will be interred privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Karen may be sent to Animal Rescue League of Boston, 10 Chandler Street, Boston, MA 02116.

