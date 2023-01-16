Karen M. Baronie, 67

Karen Marie Baronie, age 67, of Quincy, died peacefully, Friday, January 13, 2023, at her sister’s home in Sandwich, surrounded by her loving family.

Karen was born in Boston, raised and educated in Dorchester and Quincy. She was a graduate of the former Saint Mary’s School in West Quincy and Archbishop Williams High School, Class of 1973. She earned her nursing degree from the former New England Baptist Nursing School in 1982.

She lived in Quincy for the past fifty-eight years.

Karen was proud to be a registered nurse for over thirty-five years. She had a passion for caring for others. She began her career at the former Saint Margaret’s Hospital in Dorchester and went on to work for various visiting nurse associations. She had recently retired.

Utilizing her professional skills and nursing expertise, Karen cared for many of her aunts and cousins over the years, bringing comfort during the end stage of their lives.

She was an avid walker in the Blue Hills Reservation and also enjoyed taking care of her pets.

Beloved daughter of the late Thomas Charles and Mary Agnes (Greene) Baronie.

Devoted sister of Mary Ann Donahue and her husband Michael of Weymouth, and Arlene Marie Baronie of Sandwich.

Loving aunt of Michael Thomas Donahue and his wife Jennifer of Pembroke, and Thomas Joseph Donahue of Weymouth.

Much-loved great aunt of Payton Olivia Donahue and Harper Rae Donahue.

Karen is also survived by her aunt, Terry Kenney; her uncle, Frank Baronie; as well as many dear cousins, friends, and neighbors.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Saint Mary’s Church, 95 Crescent Street, West Quincy, on Friday, January 20, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment to follow at Saint Mary’s Cemetery, West Quincy. At the request of the family, visiting hours have been omitted.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Karen’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.