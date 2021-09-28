Karen Salamone, 67

Karen (Kelliher) Salamone, 67, of Rockland, formerly of Quincy, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2021 after a battle with early-onset Alzheimer’s.

She was the beloved wife of Charles Salamone for 35 years.

Karen was born and raised in Quincy, a daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret (Rothwell) Kelliher, sister of Mary Small and her husband Michael of Plymouth and Bonita Springs, FL, and Joseph and his wife MaryEllen of Quincy.

Karen was the loving mother to Leah Crowley and her husband Christopher of Cohasset and Lori of Rockland. Adored “Nanny” to Maren and Graeme Crowley of Cohasset and aunt to several nieces and nephews.

Karen was a graduate of Quincy High School. She was a hard worker spending most of her career as a receptionist, most recently working at The Patriot Ledger and Buckley Associates.

Karen enjoyed shopping, an activity that she often shared with her “girls.” She loved taking rides to the water with her husband and you could often catch her walking through Island Grove Park. She spent many hours talking on the phone with her friends and sister. She was happiest when spending time with her friends and family, especially her two grandchildren. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 4-7pm at the Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home, 135 Union St. Rockland, MA. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 1, 2021 at St. Bridget’s Church, 455 Plymouth St. Abington, MA at 10:30am. Burial to follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Rockland.