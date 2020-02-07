Kari K. Salomaa unexpectedly died quietly in his sleep in late November 2018. He was 68 years old. He had been resting with Susan Barquist, his life partner, after a morning of working together in their forest north of Jenner, felling and limbing dead oak trees .

A naturalized citizen, Mr. Salomaa came to the US at age two from Finland with his parents, Matti and Hanna Salomaa. He was the eldest of four children. The family lived in Quincy. Parents and brother Paul predeceased Mr. Salomaa.

He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law Sam and Raija Salomaa, and nieces Anna and Liisa Salomaa as well as by his sister and her husband, Ruth and Joel Luna, and niece Saara Luna and nephew, Jooseppi Luna.

Mr. Salomaa excelled at North Quincy High School, class of 1968. He was awarded a full academic scholarship to MIT. There, he enjoyed intensive study and mastery of sailing on the Charles River for five years while also studying a wide range of scientific offerings. He found his passion, graduating in 1973 in mechanical engineering, which he practiced his entire career and in his home shop after parting from HP (Agilent) in 2002.

He was an innovative and technically brilliant inventor, taking products through to full manufacturing, devising manufacturing analysis, tooling and methods. Patent topics include microdilution automation (Cetus) and lightwave technology (Hewlett Packard/Agilent Technology).

On and off the job, Mr. Salomaa was the Go-To-Person for ‘How does this work?’ type questions, which he relished, and always had time for clear explanations and interesting examples. He also had a vast repertory of tales about his experiences and observations and was a consummate and engaging storyteller. Topics ranged from his childhood bank account getting swapped for his father’s to repairing major structural damage to his motorcycle inflicted by a tornado in Missouri, using tools and materials from a big box store across the road from the motel. He was so pleased with his impromptu repair results that the fix continued ‘as is’ for the full 8,000 mile trip. Before the long trips, Mr. Salomaa always tore down his favorite motorcycle, a BMW K100 RS and spent time admiring the fine details and lack of wear of the well maintained and beautifully engineered parts while rebuilding it back to trip readiness.

Susan and Mr. Salomaa were joyful motorcycle riding companions for more than 40 years. They lived happily on their very steep 50 acres of Redwood forest a mile from the Pacific Ocean, north of the town of Jenner, California. They designed and constructed their own buildings and worked in their forest and garden as well as at their engineering careers. Mr. Salomaa served 15 years on the Jenner Volunteer Fire Department (Susan, ten) in the ’80s and ’90s. They responded to emergency calls from home where Mr. Salomaa maintained one of the Jenner engines. They traveled to Finland many times to sightsee and visit relatives and friends. In the US and Canada, the travel was usually two-up or Mr. Salomaa alone on motorcycle. He enjoyed many four to six week long explorations of back roads in 49 states and all of Canada. Mr. Salomaa always engaged people he encountered with open and congenial conversation and assistance if needed on the roadside, at stores, cafes, the Post Office, jobsites, campsites – everywhere.

Looking back in later years he estimated that he might have approached a million motorcycle miles including the road trips, commuting to work and recreation started in pre-teen years.

He loved every minute of it.

Ride on.