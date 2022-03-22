Karl A. Koski, 83

Karl A. Koski of Weymouth, formerly of Quincy and South Yarmouth, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 20, 2022. He was 83.

He was born to Jennie (Sunnell) and Eero Koski in Rauma, Finland. Karl moved to Quincy from Finland when he was ten. He graduated from North Quincy High School. After graduation he served in the US Navy before starting his career as an oil tanker truck driver for Texaco. He took great pride in his “two million mile safe driver” award, an unbelievable accomplishment.

In his free time, Karl enjoyed spending time with his family, listening to Irish music on his porch, and watching New England sport teams and NASCAR racing. He was an avid boater and loved being on the water. In retirement, he earned his Captains license and spent many summers driving the Duck Boats on the Cape. He will be remembered as a kind, pensive man with a playful, dry sense of humor. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Beloved husband of 57 years to the late Claire M. (Jacobson) Koski. Devoted father of Stephen Koski of Quincy, Karen Even and her husband Christopher of Hingham, the late Kathleen Jordan and her surviving husband James of Marshfield, Patricia Carney and her husband Brian of Quincy and Michael Koski and his wife Katy of Milton. Cherished “Papa” to Connor, Jimmy, Katherine, Charlie, Matt, and Tyler. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Maili O’Farrell.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 10 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

