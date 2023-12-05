Katherine B. Finnegan, 93

Katherine B. (Milisi) Finnegan, of Quincy, formerly of South Boston, died peacefully in her home on Friday, December 1, 2023. She was 93.

Katherine was born in Boston on February 10, 1930 and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose (Madonna) Milisi. She was raised in South Boston, attended local schools, and graduated from The Gavin School.

Katherine worked as a bookkeeper for Stop & Shop Supermarket. She loved her work and the relationships she built throughout the years.

Katherine was the beloved wife of the late Francis J. Finnegan, who died in 1998. She was the devoted mother of Karen F. Petit and her husband Robert of Quincy, David L. Finnegan and his wife Linda of Quincy, Brian Finnegan of Florida, and Michael J. Finnegan of Quincy. Katherine was the loving grandmother of six and the loving great grandmother of four. She was the dear sister of Josephine Costello and her husband Thomas of Quincy, the late Mary Robinson, the late Thomas Milisi, and the late Theresa Andrewski. Katherine is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, December 11, 2023, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

Her funeral service will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 10 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

Services will conclude with interment in Village Cemetery, Weymouth.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.