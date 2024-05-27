Katherine Bowes, 66

Katherine Schmarsow Bowes, 66, of Quincy gracefully passed away in the arms of her children on Friday, May 24, 2024.

Katherine was raised in Dartmouth, MA. A track star of Dartmouth High School, she set the long jump record in 1976, which was held for over 20 years. After graduating with honors, she attended UMass Amherst as an Art History Major, later switching into Business. Starting in an entry level role at Standish, Ayer & Wood, she ascended for over 20 years to become Managing Partner & Portfolio Manager. After her third child was born, she ventured into more local endeavors; Campaign Manager for a local mayor, Director of the Babe Ruth World Series, Consultant, Asset Manager, Math Tutor, Sports Mom, before settling into Wealth Management. She earned her CFP in 2019 & moved to Claro Advisors in 2020, where she was still working full time. She sat on the board at the Codman Square Health Center and managed multiple generations of chosen family’s investment accounts.

Katherine shared all of herself with anyone she crossed paths with; questions, cards, jokes, recipes, articles, meals, desserts, her home, books, TJMaxx finds, plants, investment advice, time & love. It was her way to reach out to people, and her call was always well received. Her clients would naturally become her friends. She contributed to so much of life.

Katherine leaves behind her three children, Emily Bowes & husband Michael Kenny of Norwood, Martin Bowes & wife Delaney Brault of Peabody, and Caroline Bowes & partner Sean Moriarty of Sharon; five grandchildren, Cora Kenny, Elliot Kenny, Owen Kenny, Rory Bowes & Desmond Bowes; brother, Emmet Schmarsow & sister, Emily Schmarsow; her former spouse Michael Bowes; and countless neighbors, friends, coworkers, chosen family & Work.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to PBS (GBH) or your local Art Association. If you absolutely must send flowers, please respect Katherine’s wish to not include lilies.

Family & friends are invited to greet her family during the visiting hours on Thursday, June 6th, from 3-8 PM at Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St, Quincy. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 7th at 10 AM at St. Ann Parish 757 Hancock St, Quincy. Celebration of Life to follow. Details will be emailed.