Katherine G. Manning, 96, of Oak Bluffs, formerly of North Quincy, died June 23.

Beloved mother of Marilyn Manning of Byfield and W. Richard Manning of Oak Bluffs. She was the mother of the late Kathy Maseda and the late Joan Cobb. Her beloved companion for 35 years, Joseph Nunes, died in 2008. She is survived by her adored grandchildren, Ryan (Kelley) Cobb, Caitlin Goodhile, Emily and Daniel Manning, and Brendan Maseda. Her treasured great-grandchildren, Madeline, Zachary, Taylor, Isabella, and Cameron. Her great-great-grandson, Everett. Her nieces, Marlene Fraser and Nanci Gotelli of Stockton, CA. She is also survived by her sons-in-law Wayne Cobb of Bridgewater and James Maseda of Oak Bluffs.

Mrs. Manning was a member of the Holy Ghost Association for many years, where she served as secretary. Her involvement with the SERVE food program also occupied many of her years. In North Quincy she was the school traffic supervisor for ten years.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 11 a.m. to noon, at Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, Oak Bluffs. A burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Oak Bluffs.

Memorial donations may be made to the Benevolent Fund at the Holy Ghost Association, PO Box 2203, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557.