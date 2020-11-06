Katherine J. Callahan, 80

Katherine J. “Kathie” (Inglis) Callahan, 80, of Quincy, passed away November 3, 2020 with her loving family by her side.

Born and raised in Neponset to the late Edward Dale and Katherine Rita (Kilroy) Inglis along with her sisters, Jeanne Inglis of FL and Joan Meade of MA. She was a schoolteacher her entire career with over 20 years in the Boston Public Schools system. She retired from Madison Park High School. She was a graduate of St. Ann’s School in Neponset, Matignon High School and Bridgewater State College. Kathie was also a talented florist and tireless volunteer for the environment, clean water and her local church. She loved country music and was passionate about politics. Most importantly, she loved and bragged about her grandchildren.

Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Callahan. Loving mother of Robert J. Callahan and spouse Kim of MA, Carol Feindel and spouse David of CT, Kathie Malefatto and spouse Marc of MA, Debbie Brown and spouse Sheridan of NH and the late Patricia Dale Callahan. Proud grandmother of Hailey, Reagan, Owen, Laurel, Katherine and Abigail. Loving aunt of many nieces, nephews and Godchildren.

Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton Square, Monday, November 9, 2020 4:00-8:00 PM. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Agatha Church, Adams Street at Brook Road in Milton, Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Family and friends are invited to the extent they are comfortable. Interment at Pine Hill Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Patricia Dale Callahan at Fontbonne, The Early College of Boston, in support of The Fund for Fontbonne, proving critically needed student financial aid. Donations can be made online at fontbonne-memorialgifts.org or by check to Advancement Office, Fontbonne, The Early College of Boston, 930 Brook St., Milton, MA 02186.