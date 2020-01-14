Katherine J. Foley, 85

Katherine J. Foley, age 85, of Quincy, died unexpectedly, Sunday, January 12, 2020, at home.

Katherine was born and raised in Dorchester and was a graduate of Saint Margaret’s Elementary School and Monsignor Ryan High School in Dorchester, Class of 1952. She had lived in Quincy for twenty years.

She was a customer service representative with the Sears Roebuck & Company for over forty years. Katherine enjoyed crafts, bingo and trips to Foxwoods with family and friends. She also enjoyed knitting and made many blankets that she contributed to various charities over the years.

Beloved daughter of the late Matthew and Bridget (Lee) Foley. One of six siblings she was the devoted sister of Barbara LaVita of Norwood, Margaret Sykes of Westwood, Joseph Foley of Quincy and was pre-deceased by Mary Geary and Ann O’Neill. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy on Saturday, January 18, at 10 o’clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Friday 4 – 6 p.m. Interment Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Katherine’s memory may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379.

