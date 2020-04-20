Katherine J. Spring of Quincy passed peacefully away on April 15, 2020 after a brief illness.

Dear daughter of the late Edward and Eleanor (Lawton) Spring. Loving sister of Edward Spring Jr. and his wife Ruth, Ellen Staff and her husband Robert and the late Thomas Spring. Devoted sister in law of Kathleen Doherty Spring and her cousin Carol Lawton Reynolds and lifelong friend of Kathleen Gemski. Cherished aunt of Danille Palmariello and her husband Anthony, Joanne Staff Como and her husband Kevin, Allison Cayer and her husband Shawn, Justine Staff, Stephen Spring and his wife Annie, Joanna Townsend and her husband Joseph, John Spring, Kelly Spring and the late Brian Spring.

Katherine retired from the Mass Real Estate board after 22 of dedicated service. She was passionate and loved the Patriots, Bruins and politics.

Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers donation in Katherine’s name may be made to, Friends of The Unborn, P.O. Box 692246, Quincy, MA 02269

For online condolences please visit dewarefuneral.com.