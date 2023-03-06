Katherine ‘Kit’ Walsh, 69

Katherine “Kit” Walsh of Quincy passed away on Jan. 3, 2023 at the age of 69. Katherine was born and raised in South Boston. She graduated from UMass Boston in 1978. She was the daughter of the late Joseph E. Walsh and Catherine “Kay” McPhee.

Loving sister of Leah Shea and husband Larry of Quincy, and Joseph Walsh of Florida and his partner Gayle Hinckley. Dear Aunt to eight nieces and nephews.

In her youth, Kit spent all her summers in Rocky Nook Kingston, a beach community that was her happy place. Kit worked at New England Life in Boston as an IT Quality Assurance analyst and afterwards took an early retirement. She loved spending time with her friends and family and enjoyed photography.

Funeral Mass to be held at Holy Trinity Parish, Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Quincy on Friday, March 10th, at 10:00 a.m. Family and friends are invited.