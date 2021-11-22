Katherine L. Princiotto, 93

Katherine L. (Nemet) (Kelley) Princiotto, 93, of Quincy passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Katherine was born in Boston on December 3, 1927 to August C. Nemet and Stephanie “Loretta” Nemet (Kelley), both of whom died when Katherine was a child. She became the daughter of George F. and Dorothy L. Kelley, moved from Jamaica Plain and was raised in Quincy, graduating from North Quincy High School, class of 1946.

Katherine attended Academy Modern in Boston. She did modeling for the Jordan Marsh company and also enjoyed working in the toy department. Ballroom dancing was a popular pastime, and in August 1956, Katherine met a handsome Marine sergeant, John, at Mosley’s on the Charles. They married on April 28, 1957. Katherine and John danced beautifully together and enjoyed many nights dancing at all the local venues.

Katherine spent time volunteering through Sacred Heart School and Sacred Heart Church in Quincy. For years, she cooked and John delivered Thanksgiving turkeys for the Long Island shelter in Quincy. She had a friendly disposition, strength and empathy and always made time for others. She always enjoyed spending time with family and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of spending time in her company.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 62 years, John J. Princiotto, brothers-in-law Anthony Princiotta and James V. Princiotta and her sister-in-law Grace (Princiotto) Cordone.

Loving mother of Julie Anne Princiotto and her husband Kevin F. Barry of Quincy, and John “Jay” Princiotto, Jr. and his wife Marie of Quincy. Step-grandmother to Kathleen Barry and her husband Erik Graber, Timothy Barry and his wife Fran, Garrett Barry and his wife Sherry, Monica Needle and her husband Bryan, and Mary Tracy and her husband Chris. Also 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her first cousin Loretta Casebolt and her husband Ralph and brothers-in-law Thomas F. Princiotto and his wife Delores E. and Gerald P. Princiotto and his wife Catherine.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, November 22, 2021, from 5-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Tuesday, November 23, prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Katherine may be made to Norwell Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061 or to Catholic Charities, 51 Sleeper Street, Boston, MA 02210.

